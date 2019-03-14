EXCITING: Entry to Discovery Sphere now completely free

Stephen Gallagher from the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre and discovery sphere.

IT ONCE cost $18 for a family to visit the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere.

But it's now become much more affordable, with visitors now able to enter for free.

The new announcement follows the decision in 2016 to lower the cost to a gold coin donation.

Stephen Gallagher, who works at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre where the Discovery Sphere makes its home, said the decision had been made some time ago to let visitors enter for free.

But many people still thought they had to pay - something he wanted to clear up so as many people as possible could enjoy the exhibit.

Included in the Discovery Sphere is information and displays about the whales that visit the region, about K'gari, better known as Fraser Island, the Fraser Coast's Butchulla people and the Mary River.

The exhibition even includes the gigantic jawbone of a sperm whale, which always got a reaction from the children who visited, Mr Gallagher said.

He said the sphere wasn't just about entertainment but also learning.

"It's a fantastic learning opportunity, that's why the council put it in," Mr Gallagher said.

"We get many school groups through and there's a diversity of things to look at and read about."

Mr Gallagher said the whale wall was a major feature upon entering the sphere, adding that he could often hear squeals of joy from the children when they walked inside.

"It's just a place of discovery I think," he said.

"We hear parents explaining different things, it's a nice opportunity for bonding.

"On average people spend about an hour in here."

The Discovery Sphere is open from 10am to 4pm each day and stays open later when Food and Groove is held in Fraser Park.