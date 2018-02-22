EXCITING: New amusement arcade to open on Fraser Coast

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month.

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

A NEW game arcade that will feature more than 70 arcade machines will open in the Fraser Coast in two months time.

Timezone Australia confirmed it would open its Hervey Bay arcade in late April, providing anywhere between 14 to 18 casual and full-time jobs.

The arcade will be located near Hervey Bay Stockland.

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

Timezone Australia's marketing manager Jacques Bergh said the arcade would be "medium-sized" and feature a laser tag zone and party rooms.

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

He said the new arcade would look similar to their centre in Rouse Hill, NSW, which opened December last year.

"We're excited to be coming to Hervey Bay in such a nice spot," Mr Bergh said.

"We find just about everyone we meet remembers their experience at a Timezone, so we want the people of the Bay to create their own memories and stories."

The arcade will be located at Shop 006, Hervey Bay Central Square, 6 Central Ave.

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

To apply for jobs, go to the Timezone Australia Hervey Bay Facebook page.