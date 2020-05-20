Exciting new service available from Fraser Coast libraries

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is encouraging people to use the library's click and collect service.

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough's libraries remain closed, but the public can still access, books, DVDs and much more.



Library members can now pick up books and other items by appointment with the launch of the Fraser Coast Libraries' Click and Collect service this week.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said library staff were excited to be providing face-to-face services to the region's residents again following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

"The introduction of Click and Collect allows library members to access the collection by placing an order online or by phone," he said.

"When their items are ready, they can schedule a time to collect them.

"Members will need to show ID when they pick up their books, DVDs, magazines, audiobooks, toys, CDs or jigsaw puzzles.

"Library staff will be taking precautions such as practicing social distancing and abiding by the government guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people or less."

Cr Seymour said Click and Collect would be available at all branches but the main doors to Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries would remain closed at this stage.

"Burrum Heads, Howard and Tiaro libraries have reopened with limited hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only and we ask everyone visiting them to follow the government guidelines for the health and safety of the entire community," he said.

Fraser Coast regional librarian Tara Webb said it was great to be welcoming members back to the library branches.

"We've certainly missed being able to provide our full range of services during the coronavirus restrictions and we're happy to be opening up access to our physical collection again," she said.

"However, we're proceeding cautiously and, at this stage, we're not able to make newspapers, public computers or group activities available."

Ms Webb said the library's free online services would remain available and had been well used recently with sharp increases in the number of people borrowing ebooks, eaudiobooks, emagazines, enewspapers and ecomics and streaming movies and documentaries.

"We've also had great success connecting with members of the community through Facebook and YouTube with our new local videos including Lego and STEAM challenges, meditation sessions, storytelling for children and 'how-to' videos," she said.

"I know our members have also appreciated being able to access computer help on the phone and online educational courses."

She said anyone who had recently joined online would be able to borrow physical resources by showing their ID and proof of address when they visit one of the branches.

Ms Webb encouraged people to phone their local branch or check the website for more information about all services.

Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/libraries for more details on Click and Collect, the eLibrary and other services.