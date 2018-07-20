EXCITING NEWS: Popular skin clinic to open in Hervey Bay

LASER Clinics Australia is opening a store in Hervey Bay, just in time summer. It's set to launch on September 13 inside Stockland.

Local couple Julie and Dwayne Kempster will run the clinic after they fell in love with the company as customers.

"Julie and I have been customers of LCA for the past three years," Mr Kempster said.

"We had been travelling to the Sunshine Coast to have treatments and were very impressed with the results.

"We had been looking for business opportunities for over two years and were excited when we saw franchise opportunities available."

The clinic will offer laser hair removal, skin treatments and cosmetic injections.

The Kempsters moved to the Fraser Coast region from Adelaide 10 years ago.

"We want to add to the already successful LCA network with a strong clinic and are thrilled to bring some fresh and friendly faces to the group," Mr Kempster said.

"We hope to grow with the company and eventually open more clinics."