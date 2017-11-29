Menu
Exciting plans for Maryborough markets

Carmel Murdoch
A MORNING tea will feature as part of the 30th anniversary of the Maryborough Markets on Thursday.

Market-goers are encouraged to follow a pearl and heritage theme for the event.

Events manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Robyn Peach said the traditional gift for a 30th anniversary was a pearl, which was one of the deciding themes of the event.

"Long-term stakeholders and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will be there, plus there will be cake for everyone," Ms Peach said.

A nine-carat gold, diamond and pearl earring and pendant set, valued at $500 and donated by Myatt Jewellers, will be raffled at the event.

 

Councillor Paul Truscott: The markets have become a Maryborough icon, providing a diverse and colourful weekly variety for the community. Our streets would be lost without the markets.
Market stalls will run as normal, with plenty of handmade goods, gifts, food and live entertainment available for marketgoers.

Market coordinator for FCTE Tom McIntosh said more entertainment would feature and people would be able to sit on the Town Hall Green to watch.

 

Lance Stone, Maryborough Chamber of Commerce President: The markets have become an intrinsic part of the Maryborough shopping experience.
"What we will be doing is activating the city hall surrounds adding seating, umbrellas and special food vendors," Mr McIntosh said.

The event starts at 8am and will run until 1pm.

Topics:  fcopinion fcwhatson maryborough markets what's on

