Exclusion site set up around Bay sinkhole

AN EXCLUSION site has been established by the Fraser Coast Regional Council around the sinkhole that formed on a Urangan beach on Thursday.

About 30 council staff and emergency workers were on scene attempting to free the man when he became stuck around 11am. He was freed about 2.45 after a three-hour rescue.

Orange hazard tape has been erected around the sinkhole and temporary fencing has been placed around the larger exclusion area by council workers.

Rescue workers at the scene where a man was buried up to his neck in the sand dunes at Urangan. Council machinery is used to help dig around the area. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council would investigate the cause of the sinkhole.

He said the current measures were put in to secure the site until the investigation finishes.

"We're glad the man was not seriously hurt during his ordeal," Cr Seymour said.

"Our primary concern was for the resident and had staff and equipment on hand to assist with the rescue.