Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man rescued from sand sinkhole
News

Exclusion site set up around Bay sinkhole

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Jul 2018 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXCLUSION site has been established by the Fraser Coast Regional Council around the sinkhole that formed on a Urangan beach on Thursday.

About 30 council staff and emergency workers were on scene attempting to free the man when he became stuck around 11am. He was freed about 2.45 after a three-hour rescue.

Orange hazard tape has been erected around the sinkhole and temporary fencing has been placed around the larger exclusion area by council workers.

Rescue workers at the scene where a man was buried up to his neck in the sand dunes at Urangan. Council machinery is used to help dig around the area.
Rescue workers at the scene where a man was buried up to his neck in the sand dunes at Urangan. Council machinery is used to help dig around the area. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council would investigate the cause of the sinkhole.

He said the current measures were put in to secure the site until the investigation finishes.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We're glad the man was not seriously hurt during his ordeal," Cr Seymour said.

"Our primary concern was for the resident and had staff and equipment on hand to assist with the rescue.

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fcemergency fraser coast hervey bay sinkhole
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    premium_icon Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    Golf Jacob Boyce could have a mental edge as the Maryborough Golf Club's Pro-Am draws to a close today.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    premium_icon OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    Opinion It was a mammoth task for all involved

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our wonders

    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our...

    News The heritage-listed island has been nominated.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Crime He stirred drama inside the courtroom and threatened his lawyer.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners