Belongil Beach, Byron Bay.
News

Exclusion zone at beach after discovery of military device

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
POLICE have set up an exclusion zone at Belongil Beach, Byron Bay, after the discovery of a military device.

Byron Bay Acting Inspector Christopher Neaves said reports circulating on social media that it was an old bomb were incorrect.

"We believe it's a military marker," he said.

"It was reported by a member of the public.

"We're now liaising with the military to have it safely removed, and we're making those arrangements now.

"There is an exclusion zone and police are on scene."

Acting Insp Neaves said people should stay away from the area.

A spokeswoman from NSW Police Media confirmed the object was found just before 10am.

"The object is not deemed to be suspicious," she said.

Posting on Byron Bay Community Board, John Clemmett said he was the one who reported the device.

"We found it and reported it at the police station," he wrote.

"If we had realised how dangerous it possibly could be, I would have phoned 000 immediately, so just keep clear of that area please."

