EXCLUSIVE: $50k of drugs, weapons seized in police blitz
A MAJOR police operation in the Fraser Coast has put a "significant" dent in the local drug market just ahead of the Christmas break.
Eight people have been arrested and charged with a string of drug offences after search warrants were executed on five Hervey Bay properties on Thursday morning.
Between the properties, police seized about 10kg of cannabis, drug utensils, an improvised homemade firearm and $4950 of cash.
Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the cannabis was valued at $50,000.
"The majority of this cannabis was packaged ready for distribution to the local community," Det Harbison said.
"We've seized a large commercial quantity of cannabis off the streets... anytime you take this quantity of drugs out of the market you're having an effect on the community.
"It's certainly a significant quantity of drugs and will hopefully put a dent in the market."
35 police, including officers from the Tactical Crime Squad, Child Protection and Investigation Unit and dog squads were involved in the operation.
Det Harbison said police act on drug information when it comes in but told the Chronicle the arrests formed "part of an operation today where we targeted more high-end suppliers and traffickers".
"It will be felt in the community, which is good," he said.
Drug charges
- McKean Rd Scarness - 56 year old male charged with possession of drug utensils
- Truro St Torquay - 40 year old male charged with produce cannabis, possess cannabis, possess utensils and things
- Moolyyir St Urangan - 28 y/o female and 25 y/o male charged each charged with possess drug, possess things, possess money (tainted property), possess utensils
- Torquay Tce Torquay - 28 y/o female charged possess methylamphetamine, cannabis and utensils
- George St Pialba - 22 y/o male, 50 y/o male and 59 y/o male charged with produce cannabis, possess cannabis, utensils and things