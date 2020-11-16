EXCLUSIVE: Bay Target to be replaced with new franchise

TARGET Hervey Bay is set to close next year, heralding a historic change for shopping on the Fraser Coast.

The Chronicle can reveal the space long occupied by the regional retail giant will be taken over by popular discount supermarket chain Fresh & Save.

The Queensland owned and operated business promotes itself as more of a “food warehouse” than traditional supermarket.

Owner of the new Fresh & Save, Grant Prince, said the Stockland store would be one of the biggest of its kind.

“We’re excited to have locals experience our new concept in food and fresh shopping. Our

shelves are stacked high to keep the prices low, with many brand favourites that Australians

know and love, plus the freshest veggies, fruits and meats,” Mr Price said

“Our new 5,500-square-metre store will be among the largest supermarkets in Australia,

delivering a spacious and convenient shopping experience with the affordability that Fresh &

Save is known for.

“We can’t wait to bring our low prices that the Maryborough community currently enjoys over

to the Bay.”

Paul Davis, Centre Manager at Stockland Hervey Bay, said the new Fresh & Save would

further diversify the fresh food offering at the centre and wider region.

“We’re pleased to welcome such an exciting addition to our centre, and are confident that

customers will appreciate the massive selection of fresh food and products in one convenient

location.”

Fresh & Save will employ approximately 150 people from the local area and will be backfilling the Target space.

Target is set to close in early 2021, with Fresh & Save aiming to open by spring 2021.

In May this year Target’s owner Wesfarmers revealed it would be closing dozens of its department stores and converting others to Kmart stores.

This was put down to “significant structural change and disruption” in the retail sector.

At the time, Hervey Bay wasn’t on the confirmed list but Stockland has since confirmed the Bay store’s closure.

Target has been contacted for comment.