EXCLUSIVE: Bay's Bachelorette star shares his one regret

NOW his reality TV search for love has come to and end, Hervey Bay's Mitch Gould has just one regret from his time on The Bachelorette.

Asked out on a group date with the show's star, Angie Kent, it was the moment Mitch had been waiting three weeks for.

But the day before, he had torn a ligament in his ankle while working out in the gym.

The clue in the date card hinted at some kind of obstacle course.

Mitch thought the right thing to do would be to step aside and let someone else have time with Angie.

He later found out the date hadn't been that rigorous and he could have sat on the sidelines hanging out with the bachelorette.

He said he wishes he had gone on the date now.

"Big time, 100 per cent," he said.

Mitch said he was "absolutely gutted" when he found out the team he would have played for had won the challenge and one man from the team had spent one-on-one time with Angie.

He admits that left him feeling "down in the dumps and pretty depressed", which explains what came next at the cocktail party.

When Angie confronted him about not going on the date, Mitch admitted that only being able to spend limited amounts of time with her was adding to his struggle.

He told her he couldn't see himself falling in love with this amount of time available and that if he wasn't going to be there towards the end, she should send him home.

Mitch didn't receive a rose at tonight's rose ceremony.

His three weeks inside the mansion were both fun and boring, he said.

While he made mates and enjoyed getting to know Angie, there was little else to do other than hit the gym, Mitch said.

The first time he saw her on the red carpet was a special moment.

"I was gobsmacked," he said.

"She was stunning, she was just beautiful."

Some of the men had already caused controversy, including Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow, who Mitch described as "creepy".