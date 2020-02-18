EXCLUSIVE: Big wet’s impact on Coast water restrictions revealed

Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THERE will be a sigh of relief across the Fraser Coast tomorrow when the council officially scales back water restrictions following the recent heavy rains.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal that water restrictions will be eased back to Level One tomorrow.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour will move a motion at tomorrow’s council meeting to highlight the current water supply status, relaxed restrictions and the need to continue conserving the resource.

“Both Lenthalls Dam and Teddington Weir overflowed following the recent rain, with Lenthalls Dam increasing from 58 per cent to more than 100 per cent in just over a week,” Cr Seymour said.

The mayor lauded residents for playing their part in reducing water consumption during the prolonged dry spell that saw the introduction of Level Two water restrictions and the region being drought declared in December.

The average water use per person, per day dropped to just 137 litres last week during the deluge.

Cr Seymour said it was still important for people to continue being waterwise.

“There have been many hot, dry days over the past four months where usage has been as high as 300 litres per person, per day,” he said.

“That highlights just how much of our water use is outdoors and why we encourage everyone to continue to be waterwise.

“It might be mulching your garden, using a swimming pool cover or checking regularly for water leaks, every little bit helps.”

The council is expected to continue with ongoing water conservation education through targeted campaigns such as the World Water Day Community Tour on March 22, the School Water and Waste Wise Garden Competition and National Water Week in October.

Community education will also be re-examined later this year as part of the five-year review of the Fraser Coast Water Supply Strategy.

“The review will also assess water security, future water supply options and the frequency of different levels of water restrictions,” Cr Seymour said.

He said community members would be encouraged to have their say as part of the process.

Level One water restrictions that come into effect on Wednesday include: