Rugby League Ipswich: Exclusive chance to enjoy finals live

Catch up all the terrific action live on the QT's grand final livestreaming service backed by USQ and Rugby League Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

IT'S rugby league finals fever and you can enjoy all this year's Ipswich grand final excitement via our exclusive new live-streaming service.

The junior grand finals on Saturday and senior season deciders on Sunday will be livestreamed on this website for footy fans who can't make the games or want to see their favourite clubs chasing season honours.

The livestreamed matches at the North Ipswich Reserve will be high quality, many with commentators, to ensure excellent viewing.

All you have to do is look for the story at the top of this QT home page on Saturday and Sunday and click on the video to play it.

Rugby League Ipswich grand finals

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue



2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue



4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears



5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears



7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday



11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles



1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers



3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

If you are not a current digital subscriber, you can sign up now or before the games.

The QT will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs being represented on grand final weekend.

Don't miss this easy to enjoy chance to follow the best footy in Ipswich.