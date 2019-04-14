Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay airport. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay airport. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Council News

EXCLUSIVE: Council to award tender for aviation precinct

Blake Antrobus
by
14th Apr 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TENDER to start construction on the new Fraser Coast aviation precinct will be awarded by the council on Monday.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal a special meeting has been organised at the Hervey Bay council chambers next week, where councillors are expected to vote on awarding the tender.

It follows $9.1million for the project being delivered by the Federal Government, which includes a two-stage redevelopment of the Hervey Bay Airport and a new subdivision for the aviation precinct.

Depending on the vote, it could mark the start of official works on the airport site, which includes the development of a high-tech plane factory.

First announced by Astro Aero in November last year, the $12-million project alone will create up to 200 jobs and produce about 25 planes a year.

Acting mayor Darren Everard said the establishment of aeronautical manufacturing would boost the region's economic and manufacturing base by bringing additional high-tech industries to the region.

"We are working with Astro Aero as the foundation investment at the Avion Aviation Industry precinct, which will be a catalyst for even more new, innovative, job-creating advanced manufacturing businesses in the region," Cr Everard said.

"Preliminary work has already been under way at the 12-hectare site adjacent to the Hervey Bay Airport, and this new tender is for a range of civil works, including storm water drainage, kerb and channelling, sewer and water supply, road surfacing and bulk earthworks.

"These works will start this month and be completed by the end of June."

It is not known which company was awarded the tender or how much it is worth.

More Stories

Show More
astro aero aviation precinct fccouncil fraser coast fraser coast regional council hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Florida of Australia': New lifestyle village takes shape

    premium_icon 'Florida of Australia': New lifestyle village takes shape

    Property The flip of a golden shovel marks the first step in transforming this former golf course into Hervey Bay's newest lifestyle village for over 50s.

    Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    premium_icon Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    Crime He told police officers he would kill her a day earlier.

    Coast businesses feature in a best of Queensland list

    premium_icon Coast businesses feature in a best of Queensland list

    Business 'We are always working to keep improving the business.'