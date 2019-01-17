Menu
Concept plans from the CBD Master Plan
EXCLUSIVE: Council to tender for new admin centre in Pialba

Blake Antrobus
17th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
The first steps in an ambitious plan to establish Hervey Bay's new CBD are taking shape.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal the Fraser Coast Regional Council will seek tenders for the development of a new administration building in the heart of the Pialba precinct.

Identified as one of the major steps in the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan, the move heralds the start of the council's ambitious development plan.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour confirmed a report on calling for expressions of interest would be voted on at next week's council meeting.

The Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Masterplan will go before councillors tomorrow. Photo Contributed / Fraser Coast Chronicle
"Moving the council's administration centre would transform Pialba into the Bay's CBD by putting a focus on the precinct and creating a city heart," Cr Seymour said.

It follows councillors endorsing several major precincts in the master plan in September last year.

The council is expected to call for tenders in March.

