EXCLUSIVE: First images of Pialba Youth Precinct revealed

FUTURE FOR PIALBA'S YOUTH: Concept designs of the new Fraser Coast Youth Precinct in Pialba. Construction of the new skate park have started this week, with renovations to the car park starting next week.

FUTURE FOR PIALBA'S YOUTH: Concept designs of the new Fraser Coast Youth Precinct in Pialba. Construction of the new skate park have started this week, with renovations to the car park starting next week. Contributed

PIALBA'S Youth Precinct is taking shape as Fraser Coast Regional Council workers begin to build a new skate park on the Esplanade.

The Chronicle has obtained exclusive concept images of the proposed Youth Precinct as council workers commence the demolition of the skate bowl.

Over the coming months, the area surrounding Seafront Oval and the adventure playground will be transformed into a $2.6 million youth hub for Hervey Bay.

The plans, developed by Fraser Coast Regional Council, include a new skate park and parkour area, refurbishments to the stage and toilets on Seafront Oval and lighting upgrades.

Preliminary works on the demolition of the Pialba skate bowl and Lions shelter started this week, with upgrades to the Seafront Oval car park due to start next week.

Landscaping works, including the planting of more than 7000 plants, trees and shrubs around the area, will start later this month.

VIBRANT SPACE: Concept designs of the new Fraser Coast Youth Precinct in Pialba. Construction of the new skate park started this week. Contributed

Council chief executive officer Ken Diehm said the precinct would ensure Hervey Bay would have a "safe, healthy and active community”.

"The Wetside Water Park and the All Abilities and Adventure Playgrounds have been catalysts for activating this part of the foreshore at Pialba, injecting colour, fun and excitement, and helping draw visitors both locally and from afar,” Mr Diehm said.

"Over the next few months, (the) council will be developing a Pialba Youth Precinct that will incorporate a new skate park and parkour area, stage and toilet refurbishments, and lighting upgrades.”

Once works on the skate park are complete, the skate park on Torquay Rd will be closed and demolished.

Mr Diehm said the Torquay Rd skate park was built almost 20 years ago, was prone to flooding and was no longer an appropriate location with the area developing into a commercial hub.

"The new Pialba skate park and parkour area will create a youth space and improve connectivity to WetSide and the All Abilities and Adventure Playgrounds, with Seafront Oval remaining available for sporting and outdoor events and activities,” he said.

Councillor Darren Everard said the development would be "another piece in the jigsaw that is the future of the Fraser Coast”.

"This facility will service many age groups and will fill a gap in the market,” Cr Everard said. "It's well planned and it will be exciting to see the project take shape.”