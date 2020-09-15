Menu
WATCH: Futuristic fly-over of new-look aquatic centre
News

EXCLUSIVE: Take a futuristic tour of new-look aquatic centre

Jessica Grewal
15th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
THE council is making big plans for the future of the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

The Chronicle has been given an exclusive sneak peek at the draft masterplan, which will be made public later today and opened to community feedback.

New additions to the space would include grandstand seating, a larger indoor pool, extra shade and a new splash pad for children.

An on-site gym is also on the cards.

See the futuristic flyover here.

