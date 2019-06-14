REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

The new attraction will mirror the water play area at Mildura.

THE Heritage City is about to get its own water play park in the council's next budget.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal more than $1 million from the capital works budget will be spent on building the first stage of a new water and all-abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park.

Another $250,000 has been budgeted to start delivering the park's master plan.

The water play park's first stage will include splash pads, fountains, a net platform, a sugar mill-themed element, an all-abilities carousel and a themed sensory wall.

Details of the plan were first revealed last year, with the council opening the proposal to community consultation in November.

The council will reveal more details about park investments throughout the Fraser Coast in Hervey Bay today.

WATER PARK WONDERS: Concept designs of the new water play area and all-abilities park that will be built in Maryborough's Anzac Park.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said he was excited to see the funding come to fruition, saying Anzac Park was a key part of Maryborough's outdoor and open space network.

"Its location lends itself to higher use by residents and visitors, with an all-abilities and water play area helping to enhance the park," Cr Sanderson said.

"I know it will be embraced not just by our current generation but generations to come."

Water used at the park will be part of a closed reuse system similar to the council's aquatic centres and will be collected, treated, filtered and re-circulated through an on-site pump house.

Tenders for the park's construction will be called in September after detailed design and engineering is finished.

Cr Sanderson said the council anticipated works would be completed by June 2020.

"The council would look to develop this project in stages as funding becomes available," Cr Sanderson said.