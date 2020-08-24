EXCLUSIVE: Future of St Stephen’s site revealed

A NEW life as a motel, conference and function centre is in store for the former St Stephen's private hospital in Maryborough.

Plans and drawings to create a 40-bedroom, 4 Star complex with a café, bar and chapel are expected to be completed in a month and an application lodged with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Restoration of a heritage stained glass chapel window was one of the first moves by the new owners, IJS Property Group.

St Stephen's Private Hospital opened a chapel in 1986.

The company is also restoring the iconic Royal Hotel in the city.

A spokesperson said the redesign would allow for "super-size, generous rooms with comfortable lounges" and parking for 80 cars.

Conference and function venues would be provided in a large room and two smaller rooms.

Accommodation would include a penthouse for up to 14 people with its own kitchen and extra facilities.

The John Street complex has been unused for five years since it was closed by the Uniting Care Queensland, which built a new St Stephen's private hospital in Pialba.

St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay.

A community group campaigned to have the Maryborough building re-opened as a private hospital but it was deemed uneconomic.

St Stephen's chapel, opening on to a courtyard which is being renovated, was fitted with two memorial stained glass windows removed from the Wesley Methodist Church.

The majestic church on the corner of Adelaide and Alice Streets was demolished almost 50 years ago.

One of the windows, damaged during the years the building sat empty, has been taken out to be repaired and replaced.

The renovated chapel will form part of the complex facilities offered for weddings and church groups.