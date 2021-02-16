Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.
A lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.
Crime

Lifesaver charged with rape at clubhouse

by Paul Weston, Alexandria Utting
16th Feb 2021 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.

A police spokesperson said officers had charged a 22-year-old Nerang man regarding an alleged sexual assault involving a 21-year-old woman.

Police allege the incident occurred on September 13 last year.

The lifesaver was stood down from competition and patrols once the police investigation was concluded and a decision to lay charges.

He has been charged with one count of rape and due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on March 3.

"As the matter is now before the courts, no further information can be released," the police spokesperson said.

paul.weston@news.com.au

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Exclusive: Gold Coast lifesaver charged with rape

crime police rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

        Premium Content Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

        News A vessel built for Kingfisher Bay Resort has claimed an award at the Baird Maritime Awards.

        • 16th Feb 2021 12:30 PM
        Help track down car stolen from Maryborough

        Premium Content Help track down car stolen from Maryborough

        News The car was reportedly stolen on Friday night

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed island

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court