EXCLUSIVE: How businesses can help shape rescue plan

A CRUCIAL stage in tailoring an economic rescue plan for the Fraser Coast post COVID-19 is underway.

The council is calling on local businesses to complete a survey, the results of which will be used in a chart to help determine where help is needed most.

Already, 300 responses have been received from businesses since the survey was released on Wednesday.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the COVID-19 Business Impact Survey would help the council figure out how best to assist businesses during and after the pandemic.

"We want to chart the impact COVID-19 has had on our economy, and how businesses are responding," he said.

"The feedback will assist the council, and other government bodies, gain a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 so support initiatives and resources can be developed and tailored based on the needs and priorities of the business community.

"It will also be used to refine our discussions with the state and federal governments on the types of assistance packages we need to get the Fraser Coast moving again.

"We encourage businesses to log on to our business page https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus-support-businesses to provide a response or go to the Have Your Say page on the Council website.

"I hope businesses will respond to the survey and play a role in shaping a regional approach to building up the economic resilience of the region," Cr Seymour said.

"The survey is one of a number of initiatives Council is working on in response to the economic impact caused by COVID-19.

"The Economic Development team has created a page on the Council website where businesses can find all of the federal and state assistance packages in one place.

"The web page also has links to the Fraser Coast Jobs board - where job seekers can register to showcase their skills and businesses can display jobs; and an Open for Business register to help promote businesses that are still operating."

The council has already acted to assist businesses during the crisis, including waiving a range of charges and permit fees for local businesses, extending the due date for rates and providing grants for sport and community groups as part of a million dollar coronavirus financial assistance package.

The council has refunded all event application and permit fees for events cancelled as a result of COVID-19.