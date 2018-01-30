Menu
EXCLUSIVE: Loft outlines game plan in fight for top job

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft. Valerie Horton
Jessica Grewal
FIVE days after he was told his dismissal was imminent, Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has revealed his plans to fight back.

Speaking for the first time since he was issued with a seven-day show-cause notice, Cr Loft on Monday confirmed he would defend his job.

He also claimed he was still unclear about what was driving the drastic decision - the first time in history a Local Government Minister will use their power to strip a mayor of their position.

This is despite having the weekend to pour over a copy of the show-cause notice and an attached volume of material from State Government headquarters.

Cr Loft told the Chronicle he was "surprised" by the Minister's decision given a similar show-cause notice to suspend had previously been issued but was never actioned.

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.
Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance. Alistair Brightman

He also outlined the response he plans to forward to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe - presumably within the next 48 hours.

"I will argue that the findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct only related to matters that occurred a significant time ago when this council was going through a very turbulent period," Cr Loft said

"I would also remind the Minister that since that time I have undertaken further training, completed a performance improvement plan, paid fines, made public apologies, and have received ongoing mentoring from a well respected and experienced Local Government practitioner.

"Given that I have done everything that I have been asked to by the State Government and previous Minister, and that there has not been one adverse conduct finding that relates to any incident that occurred in the last six months, I am at a loss as to the Minister's motivations."

Cr Loft has until Thursday to officially submit his response.

Topics:  chris loft dismissal fraser coast regional council mayor state govenment

Fraser Coast Chronicle
