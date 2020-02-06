EXCLUSIVE: Fraser Coast mayor and wife welcome first child

FRASER Coast mayor George Seymour and his wife Melissa have welcomed a baby boy.

Hugo Seymour was born at the Hervey Bay hospital about 10.30pm Monday weighing 3.2kg (7lbs 2oz).

He is the couple's first child. Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle Cr Seymour described the moment they held their newborn son as "the most special moment of my life".

Both mother and baby were said to be healthy and the Seymours "overjoyed with happiness".

"For me the last few days have been about changing diapers, dressing him, cuddling him, looking into his eyes and generally responding to his needs in any way necessary," Cr Seymour said

"I am looking forward to this new journey as a father...I am not getting as much sleep as I am used to though.

"For months and months I have looked forward to meeting him and now we are getting to know each other. "We intentionally didn't know the gender before he was born as we wanted the surprise."

Cr Seymour is currently taking a break to spend time with his family.