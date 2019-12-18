EXCLUSIVE: Mega M‘boro wind farm in the works

A WIND farm worth up to $2 billion to be built between Maryborough and Gympie is moving forward with support from the State Government.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across the sites.

The plantations are owned and managed by HQPlantations on land under licence from the state.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the Forest Wind project could create about 440 construction jobs and boost renewables supply for the state’s future energy needs.

“This would be one the largest grid-connected wind farms in the southern hemisphere,” Mr Dick said.

“The wind farm would generate approximately 1200 megawatts at capacity, which will power more than 550,000 homes.

“This is enough power for all homes across the Wide Bay-Burnett, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast combined, or the entire Brisbane City Council area.

“This could increase Queensland’s installed power generation capacity by approximately nine per cent.

“It will now move into the detailed assessment stage, which will also include the assessment of its development application.”

Mr Dick said the proposed wind farm would be located within state forest land between Gympie and Maryborough.

“It would coexist with established southern pine timber plantations that support our forestry industry,” he said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the State Government would continue bringing investment and jobs to the region.

“This is yet another massive project with the potential to create work for hundreds of Wide Bay families,” Mr Saunders said.

“We’ve got the workforce and skills here locally, and we’re ready to build the big projects that will transform Queensland’s future.

Siemens Australia CEO and Chairman Jeff Connolly said this investment into the state’s energy future adds to Siemens prior equity stake in the successful consortium for the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.