EXCLUSIVE: One Nation pledges funding for drug rehab

Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham party leader Pauline Hanson.
Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham party leader Pauline Hanson. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

ONE Nation will commit $2 million to drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations should the party take the seat of Hervey Bay next week.

The Chronicle can reveal the announcement will be made at noon today.

The announcement comes less than a week after State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls announced a dedicated resiential rehabilitation centre in the Wide Bay as part of the LNP's $52 million plan to tackle the drug ice across regional Queensland.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said he wanted to see the funding directed to Bayside Transformations.

More to come.

Topics:  bayside transformations editors picks fcelection hervey bay one nation qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

