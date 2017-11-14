EXCLUSIVE: One Nation pledges funding for drug rehab

ONE Nation will commit $2 million to drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations should the party take the seat of Hervey Bay next week.

The Chronicle can reveal the announcement will be made at noon today.

The announcement comes less than a week after State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls announced a dedicated resiential rehabilitation centre in the Wide Bay as part of the LNP's $52 million plan to tackle the drug ice across regional Queensland.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said he wanted to see the funding directed to Bayside Transformations.

More to come.