EXCLUSIVE: Plan to woo State Sport competitions to Bay

THE council is building a campaign to court organisers of some of the country's biggest sporting events.

Just weeks out from the lucrative Junior State Touch Cup, where thousands of touch kids and their families will descend on the region, the Chronicle can reveal there are plans for more of the same.

This will be the last year the cup is held at the Tavistock St grounds.

It and the Joeys Mini World Cup will move to the recently opened Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in 2020.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was hoped the new precinct and a push from the council would attract more of these events, which inject millions into the local economy.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is in discussions with Queensland Touch Association and Queensland Oztag to host future state-wide competitions at the complex over the next three to five years.

The move could shore up support for future sporting events to be held at the Nikenbah precinct and pump millions of dollars into local businesses.

In a confidential motion at this month's council meeting, councillors voted in favour of open discussions about sponsorship for both sporting fields.

Sponsorship amounts, which are still subject to council discussions, have not been revealed.

While the Fraser Coast holds the rights to the State Touch Cup until 2022, some of Queensland Oztag's premier competitions are hosted on the neighbouring Sunshine Coast.

Next year, the Sunshine Coast Stadium will host the Oztag Junior and Senior State Cups in January and March respectively.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said the Sports Precinct had been "kicking goals” since the first stage was completed earlier this year.

"We embarked on the project because the region had a significant shortfall of sporting fields and its been heartening to see how local netball, soccer and oztag players have embraced the new facilities,” Mr Diehm said.

"In addition to providing Fraser Coast residents with access to new, high-quality sporting fields, the precinct will also help to attract more major events to the region, which brings in more visitors to benefit our local businesses.”

It's not the first time leading sport organisers have eyed future competitions at the region's complex.

In April, Joeys Mini World Cup founder Heinrich Haussler announced the world-class competition would be held at the Sports Precinct this September.

Brisbane Roar expressed interest in hosting A-League or W-League pre-season games at the complex following a tour of the site in August last year.

Local sporting groups have long expressed interest in hosting games at the complex, citing lack of room on other sporting grounds and the dwindling quality of the current sport fields on Tavistock St.

Hervey Bay Touch president Jodie Houliston said the current Tavistock St fields were good enough to host the Junior State Cup, but said a move to the Sports Precinct would allow the competition to expand.

"I feel we could allow more teams to come in if there were more fields,” she said.

"And that could happen if the competition moved to the Sports Precinct.

"The area has got the capacity to expand and it will be a good move once it's happened.”

Cr Seymour said the drive to attract more state and national sporting events was "part of what the Sports Precinct is about” and the council was always trying to get new events into the region.

When asked about the benefit of holding events like the Junior State Touch Cup at the precinct, Cr Seymour said it was about growth.

"It's about being able to get larger events, ones that need larger room,” Cr Seymour said.

"Sports tourism is a really key growth market for us, tourism is a significant employer.

"It brings a lot of money to the region.”