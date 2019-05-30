EXCLUSIVE: Region gets $8.95 million in mental health funds

VITAL mental health services in the Wide Bay are set to get a $8.95 million funding boost from the State Government, taking the strain off the region's emergency departments.



The funding will be delivered over the next five years and will go towards mental health community support services.



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the services were vital for people living with mental illness.



"This funding is part of our $227 million investment over five years to community-based mental health service providers across Queensland," he said.



"More funding will be allocated to deliver community based mental health services through this commitment in coming years."



One of the groups to receive funding is Bridges Aligned Service, which will held those living with severe mental illness to better take part in everyday life.



"Group activities designed to increase social participation and help people develop new skills will be provided by Impact Community Services," Mr Saunders said.



"Meanwhile, Richmond Fellowship Queensland has been awarded funding to provide mental health services tailored for people living with a severe mental illness transitioning from the correctional system."



Health Minister Steven Miles said the new services would provide vital support for people who experience mental illness when and where they need it.



"The new services are targeted to the needs of people living with severe mental illness and those who access public mental health services delivered through Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service," he said.



"Working in partnership with these community-based mental health service providers is crucial for the continued delivery of effective, connected healthcare for individuals, their families and communities."



Mental health service provider Richmond Fellowship CEO Kingsley Bedwell said he was looking forward to working with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to ensure people received the services they needed with the best recovery outcomes.

