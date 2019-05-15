EXCLUSIVE: Timeline revealed for Pialba youth precinct

Aerial photo of the Pialba Youth Precinct construction site in Hervey Bay taken on May 14.

Aerial photo of the Pialba Youth Precinct construction site in Hervey Bay taken on May 14. Fraser Coast Regional Council

AN END is in sight for the revitalisation of Pialba Esplanade and the creation of a new youth precinct.

Work includes the installation of a stage, refurbishing of toilets, upgraded lighting and car parks and extensive landscaping, which involves the planting of 59 trees, 900 shrubs and more than 6500 other plants.

The car park, stage and toilet component of Fraser Coast Regional Council's $2.6 million project is due to completed by early to mid-June, with work on the skate park and parkour area due to be finished in July if weather permits.

Landscaping and irrigation work on Seafront Oval should be finished by the end of June, while landscaping work for the Youth Precinct is expected to be completed by September.

The Pialba Youth Precinct construction site in Hervey Bay taken on May 14. Fraser Coast Regional Council

Once the new space is finished, the Torquay Rd skate park will be closed and demolished.

Acting mayor Darren Everard, who visited the construction site this week with Councillor David Lewis, said it was exciting to see the important development beginning to take shape.

"The Pialba Esplanade precinct is the foreshore presence of Hervey Bay's emerging CBD, and the benefits of enhancing the area were identified as part of council's tourism precinct and CBD urban renewal master plans in 2015," he said.

"The Wetside Water Park and the All Abilities and Adventure Playgrounds have been catalysts for activating this part of the foreshore at Pialba, injecting colour, fun and excitement, and helping draw visitors both locally and from afar.

"The new Pialba skate park and parkour area will create a youth space and improve connectivity to Wetside and the All Abilities and Adventure Playgrounds, with Seafront Oval remaining available for sporting and outdoor events and activities."

Aerial photo of the Pialba Youth Precinct construction site in Hervey Bay taken on May 14. Fraser Coast Regional Council

Cr Lewis said the council was determined to ensure the Fraser Coast had a safe, healthy and active community.

"That's exactly what the development of the Pialba Youth Precinct is all about," he said.

In addition to the work being done on the Youth Precinct, a project replacing underground stormwater pipes has also been under way since March and is due to finish within days.

The State Government provided 45 per cent of the funding for the Pialba Youth Precinct project. under the Local Governments Grants and Subsidies Program.