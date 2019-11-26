EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

Level two water restrictions are about to hit the Fraser Coast. Picture: MAT SULLIVAN

Level two water restrictions are about to hit the Fraser Coast. Picture: MAT SULLIVAN

AS DAM levels rapidly fall and with no decent rain on the horizon, Fraser Coast Regional Council has made the decision to impose tougher water restrictions.

Level two restrictions will be introduced throughout the region, expected to be officially adopted at tomorrow’s council meeting.

The restrictions will come into effect from December 9 this year.

The main impact of the restrictions will be on the times at which residents can use water.

For example, watering gardens and filling swimming pools is only allowed between 8pm and 6am each day.

The use of sprinklers and irrigation systems is restricted to the same time frame, three nights a week.

Washing windows and cleaning paved or concrete surfaces, external walls or public facilities is permitted at any time but only with a water efficient, high pressure device.

Boat motor and trailer flushing is permitted at any time for a maximum of five minutes at a low water flow.

Mayor George Seymour said below average rainfall was the reason behind the decision, with the Fraser Coast receiving only a quarter of its average rain since July 1.

Looking ahead, we can expect a hot and dry summer.

“The Fraser Coast’s water supplies rely on rainfall and while Lenthall’s Dam is at 67 per cent and Teddington Weir is at about 82 per cent, storage levels are dropping by about one per cent a week,” he said.

“That’s why the council is encouraging Fraser Coast residents to keep an eye on their water use, and why the region will move to level two restrictions from December 9.

“Every drop counts, and by being waterwise, you not only save water, you also save money on your water bill and help delay the introduction of tougher restrictions.”