SHARING ECONOMY: AirBnB say its Lismore hosts have raked in $3m in income in just over a year as well as 1500 guests.
Property

EXCLUSIVE: The town where Airbnb hosts earn $3M a year

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
28th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
IN JUST over a year, Lismore Airbnb hosts earned more than $3million in income from welcoming more than 15,800 guests.　

Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia Sam McDonagh said In 2018, the airbnb community "grew strongly" in Lismore grew strongly with more local families and small businesses benefiting from the opportunities created by home sharing.

Ms McDonagh said more than 13,500 Lismore locals used Airbnb as guests in the past 12 months -equating to a 51 per cent year-on-year increase.　

"Home sharing is putting more money in families back pockets and easing the high cost-of-living," Ms MsDonagh said.

"The typical Airbnb host in Lismore earned an extra $100 a week in income, which we know helps pay the mortgage or bills. 　

"We are also seeing more Lismore visitors use Airbnb as guests and enjoy our community's unique, high-quality and affordable accommodation. 　

"We expect this strong growth to continue in 2019 and look forward to helping more Australians earn extra income and enjoy authentic, affordable holidays. 　　　

Lismore Airbnb Statistics

Stat/Location

Lismore

Active Listings

410

Typical Income (AUD)

$5400

Total Income (AUD)

$3M

Inbound Guest Arrivals

15,800

Outbound Guest Arrivals

13,500

  • 51% year on year increase in outbound guest arrivals (Lismore locals using Airbnb as guests)
