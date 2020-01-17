EXCLUSIVE: Work to start on $850k road upgrade

ELECTION READY: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement of the state election.

ELECTION READY: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement of the state election.

EXCLUSIVE: Work is set to start on two key intersections on the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd after the State Government announced $850,000 in funding for the upgrades. Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the upgrade would improve driver safety at the Poona Rd and Maaroom Rd intersections. It follows the $500,000 upgrade completed late last year, west of Poona.

“In last year’s budget, we announced $850,000 to improve safety at these two intersections,” Mr Saunders said.

“It’s part of the government’s half-a-billion dollar pipeline of infrastructure works in the region, which is creating 2200 jobs.

“We will be installing a dedicated right-turn lane at the Maaroom Rd intersection, along with a widened road shoulder to the left for motorists making a left-turn into Maaroom Rd.

“These improvements will allow turning motorists to move out of the traffic flow to safely turn into the side road.

A solar powered intersection light to improve visibility at night will also be installed.

A widened shoulder for left-turning motorists approaching from the north will be installed on Poona Rd, adding to the existing dedicated right-turn lane.

“There is some damage to the culverts at the truck stop opposite Poona Rd, so we will also repair these,” Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said works were expected to be completed by the end of February 2020, weather permitting.

“RoadTek will be carrying out the upgrades from Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm,” he said.

“Motorists should expect reduced speed limits and stop-go traffic controllers on Maryborough – Cooloola Rd while works are under way.”

For the latest traffic and travel information in your area visit QLDTraffic.qld.gov.au.

For more information about the intersection project, phone 1300 728 390 or email Bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.