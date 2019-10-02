Menu
Former CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
News

Executive positions on offer at health service

Carolyn Booth, carolyn.booth@news-mail.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
THE sudden departure of axed Bundaberg Hospital boss Adrian Pennington has left the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service looking for a new CEO, but it's not the only executive role without a permanent appointment.

Mr Pennington's exit means the hospital service has people acting in it's two top roles, with applications closing yesterday for its executive director of medical services position.

The health service is also advertising for a director of executive services.

The executive director of medical services role offered a remuneration package up to $456,772 per annum, which includes a salary between $179,703 and $227,843 a year, plus extras including a motor vehicle allowance and professional indemnity cover.

Doctor Jill Newland previously held the role, but sadly passed away in August after a long illness.

Dr Simi Sachdev has been acting in the position during the recruitment process.

