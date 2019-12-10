EXHIBITION: Tiny paintings make big-hearted gifts

Rolf Sieber took out first prize and highly commended in the miniature paintings category. Photo: Cody Fox

Rolf Sieber took out first prize and highly commended in the miniature paintings category. Photo: Cody Fox

THEY are little in size, but the talent is massive, says Hervey Bay Art Society vice president Rolf Sieber.

The Urangan gallery received about 80 entries from talented local artists for the annual Miniatures and Small Paintings exhibition, which is one of the galleries most highly anticipated events of the year.

Mr Sieber said the 26 miniatures and 54 small paintings were the "creme de la creme" of works.

He said some new artists also added a different brush of talent to 2019 exhibition.

"It's one of the most popular exhibitions of the year," Mr Sieber said.

"The standard is very very high.

"We have a few new members from Victoria, New South Wales and south Australia who are very good artists, which has really benefited our society in the last 12 months.

"There's some very accomplished artists amongst them."

Mr Sieber said the point of difference in this exhibition was that artists had full control over what they wanted to paint, with no theme attached to the exhibition.

"They could pant whatever they liked as long as it's in the A4 size for the paintings and 10cm by 10cm for the miniatures.

"Normally the other exhibitions go under a theme but this one you can paint what you like so it makes it more interesting.

"There's still some local content with some of the artists still painting scenes like the Urangan Pier and Fraser Island."

With Christmas now only a few weeks away, Mr Sieber said Fraser Coast residents could snap up some of the artworks as gifts, with prices starting at about $50.

"They would make very affordable Christmas gifts.

"Normally people that want to have something different to what you buy at K-Mart or Target or a cheap shop, but those are mass produced and ours are a one-off."

The gallery is located at 5 Sandy St, Urangan and is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

The exhibition will run until January 5.