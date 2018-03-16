Exhibitions showcase our region

Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber with some of the 31 paintings in his latest exhibition, "Flashes of K'gari and the Bay" now showing at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber with some of the 31 paintings in his latest exhibition, "Flashes of K'gari and the Bay" now showing at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Alistair Brightman

TWO new exhibitions have captured the heart of the Fraser Coast and they're now open for all to see.

Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber will showcase 31 paintings in his latest exhibition Flashes of K'gari and the Bay where he delves into the history of 'K'gari' Fraser Island.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH WHAT'S ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

As for Jo Bone's exhibition, In Depth, 13 pieces of beautifully crafted art which reflect the unique sculptural forms, colours and textures of our marine environment will be on display.

Flashes of K'gari and the Bay will run from March 16 to April 29 while In Depth will run from March 23 to May 6 which is supported by an Education Resource and Workshops.

The official opening for both exhibitions is at 6pm on March 23.

For more information call 41974206.