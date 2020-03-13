Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The You Decide election forum in Maroochydore suggests first-term councillor John Connolly is in trouble in Division 4. Fellow candidate Todd Forrest (right).
The You Decide election forum in Maroochydore suggests first-term councillor John Connolly is in trouble in Division 4. Fellow candidate Todd Forrest (right).
Politics

Exit polling shows shock mayoral, Div 4 result

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson may be under pressure if the results of an exit poll from the first Sunshine Coast Daily You Decide mayoral forum are a guide to the March 28 election.

The two-term mayor received only 10 votes at the Maroochydore forum compared to 52 for his challengers with Chris Thompson dominant, gathering 36 of those.

Don Innes with 15 was also ahead of the mayor while Michael Burgess collected none.

Mr Thompson was also a clear leader from a small pool of votes at Maleny on Tuesday night followed by Mr Innes and Mr Burgess while the mayor failed to record a vote.

Cr John Connolly was equally unloved at Maroochydore among Division 4 candidates with just seven votes, well behind Joe Natoli (31) who had brought a team of supporters to the event.

Julian Porter secured 17 exit poll votes with Todd Forrest on four.

Division 4 candidate Mark Wadeson (centre) flanked by fellow candidates Julian Porter (left) and Joe Natoli (right) brought social issues to the debate at the You Decide Maroochydore election forum.
Division 4 candidate Mark Wadeson (centre) flanked by fellow candidates Julian Porter (left) and Joe Natoli (right) brought social issues to the debate at the You Decide Maroochydore election forum.

Former homeless candidate Mark Wadeson's shift of the discussion to social issues in a dignified plea for concern to be shown to all members of the community and not just business won the audience's attention but failed to attract an exit poll vote.

Fellow candidate Faith Hambrecht did not attend.

Cr Connolly said the purpose of local governments had shifted from roads, rates and rubbish to delivering a strategic plan for the next 40 years to accommodate population growth.

He outlined the massive financial commitment to Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba with five cranes about to go up in SunCentral, describing the election as very important to the region's future.

Mr Natoli said the current council appeared intent on creating another Gold Coast with lifestyle being traded for development at any cost.

He pressed the hot button issue of paid parking which he said lacked any support.

Mr Porter rejected Cr Connolly's claims saying it was time for the council to pivot back to the basics and to spend on what we have now instead of that which drove more growth.

Mr Forrest said the repeated message he heard was that it was time for change, reminding the room that Division 4 had eight suburbs but that only three were getting any attention.

More Stories

Show More
division 4 division 5 exit polling local government elections 2020 mayor mark jamieson sunshine coast council.
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        premium_icon 'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        News A MAN has been ordered to two years probation after he contravening a domestic violence order against his mother.

        • 13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        WIND FARM WORRY: Here’s what residents have said

        premium_icon WIND FARM WORRY: Here’s what residents have said

        News The proposed Forest Wind project has opposition but residents mostly positive about...

        • 13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Search for missing Bay woman’s body continues

        premium_icon Search for missing Bay woman’s body continues

        News Excavators and cadaver dogs were brought in to help detectives locate any possible...

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Meet the Candidates forum in M’boro

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Meet the Candidates forum in M’boro

        Council News The candidates are ready to take questions.