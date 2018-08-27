Expanding students horizons with opportunities

Winner of the Fraser Coast Education Alliance award for Community Partnerships Stephanie Whitehead with Simon Done.

Winner of the Fraser Coast Education Alliance award for Community Partnerships Stephanie Whitehead with Simon Done. Clare McKay

STEPHANIE Whitehead has been a staple of Urangan State High School for 12 years.

The Academic Cultural Excellence (ACE) program coordinator won the Community Partnerships award for the superstar educator's efforts helping young achievers reach their potential.

Presented with the award at the Fraser Coast Education Alliance ceremony in Hervey Bay last week, Ms Whitehead said she was surprised and honoured.

With a medical science background, the Ms Whitehead qualified as a teacher in her late 20s before starting her current role in 2015.

The ACE program is designed for high-achieving students from Year 7-9.

The course has selective entry which means there are 75 spots available in two academic classes and one music class, with entry based off music auditions or academic tests.

"My role is to support those specially selected teachers and students and look for opportunities to expand their knowledge and reach their potential,” Ms Whitehead said.

Ms Whitehead's achievements include the "write a book in a day” Cancer Council fundraiser, working with community groups to engage students in after-hours clubs and securing grants to expand their horizons.

"We recently got a grant of $20,000 to subsidise a trip for students to Canberra,” she said.

"One of the other things I have done is developed a partnership with an Indonesian School- Darul Istiqamah, Barabai.

"Another staff member and myself are going overseas to visit them in the September holidays.”

Ms Whitehead said her main goal was to help students expand their knowledge and realise their potential.

"I get to work all day with motivated students and it is amazing,” she said.