One side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea this afternoon
News

EXPECT DELAYS: Bruce Hwy down to one lane after car crash

Jessica Lamb
by
15th Jul 2019 3:18 PM
ONE side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash 2km north of the Hervey Bay turn-off, near the corner of Burrum River Rd and the Bruce Hwy, about 2.40pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed car is on its roof in the north-bound lane and police were directing traffic.

The two occupants are out of the car and a woman complaining of neck pain and a child are being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are making the scene safe.

The Chronicle understands there is oil spilled on the road.

More to come.

