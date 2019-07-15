EXPECT DELAYS: Bruce Hwy down to one lane after car crash
ONE side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash 2km north of the Hervey Bay turn-off, near the corner of Burrum River Rd and the Bruce Hwy, about 2.40pm on Monday.
A police spokeswoman confirmed car is on its roof in the north-bound lane and police were directing traffic.
The two occupants are out of the car and a woman complaining of neck pain and a child are being assessed by paramedics.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are making the scene safe.
The Chronicle understands there is oil spilled on the road.
More to come.