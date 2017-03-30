Expect to be arrested or fined if you ignore flood warnings

IF you're caught ignoring the warning signs you could be arrested.

As the region experiences wet weather and gale force winds, local police are urging residents to obey the warning signs and if it's flooded forget it.

While police are impressed with the overall behaviour of motorists in the wet weather at this point, there is still plenty more rain forecast for the region.

Senior Constable Christopher Helsdon said it was also important motorists remained aware of potential debris on road ways.

Sen Const Helsdon said another danger was aquaplaning and flooded roads at night.

"Flooded roads don't turn up on your headlights," he said.

The final message for the community is to avoid being out on the roads during the wild weather if you can avoid it.