Expect traffic, road closure, during the Junior State Cup

TORQUAY residents can expect a huge influx of local road traffic when the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup starts on Thursday.

The 22nd installment of the annual event is being hosted by Hervey Bay for the seventh time.

Hervey Bay Hockey Association's grass fields, Hervey Bay Seagulls' home ground Stafford Park and its neighbouring smaller rugby league fields, as well as Football Hervey Bay's junior and senior fields will transform into the tournament's 21 fields.

Check out the timelapse of a pre-event walkthrough here

While a 12-hour road closure was used in previous years, this year's event will see a complete closure of Tavistock St from Begin Court to Boundary Rd.

The road will be completely closed from 7am on Thursday, July 6, to 6pm on Saturday, July 8.

Click here then "FOLLOW TOPIC" for instant alerts about the 2017 Junior State Cup.

More than 220 teams from 29 associations will compete in this year's Junior State Cup.

The event attracts more than 3000 junior touch football players, more than 7000 visitors, and injects millions to the Fraser Coast economy.

Bookmark this page for complete coverage of the Qld Touch Junior State Cup.

Queensland Touch and Fraser Coast Regional Council agreed to a five-year contract extension last year which will see the event remain in Hervey Bay until 2022.