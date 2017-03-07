"Expect us” spray painted on rd in Bay vandalism attack

THREE homes have been graffitied and the words "expect us" were spray painted on the road in a vandalism attack overnight Monday.
Police said homes on Ann St and Cunningham St in Hervey Bay were graffitied with white paint.
The words "Omega no comment" were painted on a fence at one of the properties.
FTP was also written on the garage door of a house in the same street.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information that could help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.