"Expect us” spray painted on rd in Bay vandalism attack

Anyone with information that could help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

THREE homes have been graffitied and the words "expect us" were spray painted on the road in a vandalism attack overnight Monday.

Police said homes on Ann St and Cunningham St in Hervey Bay were graffitied with white paint.

The words "Omega no comment" were painted on a fence at one of the properties.

FTP was also written on the garage door of a house in the same street.

Police are investigating the incident.

