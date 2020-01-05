Expected showers to bring sweet relief

Showers are expected for the Fraser Coast on Monday and expected to clear up that afternoon with fine weather for the rest of the week.

FIRE RISKS on the Fraser Coast are due to ease this week thanks to light showers expected tomorrow with moisture coming in with off shore winds.

There will be not much rain relief after the expected early morning showers, with the weather clearing up to be fine for the rest of the week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said there would be a stable weather pattern during this week for the Fraser Coast.

“There is a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea that is slow moving and will bring onshore winds,” Mr Crock said.

“There is no real fire issue at the moment for the Fraser Coast due to the expected showers and moisture coming in.”

The high pressure system is expected to blow in southeast to north-easterly winds continuing through the forecast period, Mr Crock said.

The overall temperatures in the region will range from a night time minimum of 18C to a maximum temperature of 36C during the day.

The expected windy weather will hamper boaties’ chances of fishing over the predicted sunny day ahead.

Tuesday will be sunny with light winds becoming easterly during the day and then easing off during the evening.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to both have similar weather conditions of partly cloudy and light winds.

There is little chance of rain during the end of the week.

Saturday is expected to be hot with a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm later in the day.

Northerly winds will blow through to make for difficult conditions on the water.

For more information go to bom.gov.au.