Storm Reddacliff pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer.
Expensive night out for man found asleep on stranger’s couch

Nick Gibbs
17th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
A VISITOR to Gladstone has returned to the city to face court after being found passed out on a stranger's couch in the early hours of January 26.

Storm Reddacliff, a 21-year-old landscaper from Brisbane, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of obstructing a police officer.

The court was told police were called to reports of a trespasser at a William St address where they found Reddacliff asleep on a couch.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said when officers woke Reddacliff, he acknowledged them before closing his eyes and ignoring them.

He was held up by both arms but pulled against police.

Reddacliff's lawyer said his client had been drinking at a club earlier and only remembered waking up at the watch house.

Reddacliff was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

court gladstonecourts obstructing a police officer
