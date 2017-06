One man was taken to hospital after the brawl.

IT WAS an expensive night out for three men who got in a brawl at a bar in Hervey Bay at the weekend.

Police were called to a hotel on the Esplanade on Saturday night after reports of a brawl.

As the incident happened at a licenced premises, police said the men received double the penalty each copping a $700 fine.

One of the men involved in the fight was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with lacerations.

The incident happened at 7.15pm.