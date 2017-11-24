Experience the gift of giving this Christmas

KMART Hervey Bay kicked off their Wishing Tree Appeal with a bang last week as they celebrated 30 years of giving.

Each year Kmart Australia and the Salvation Army team up to provide gifts, toys and vouchers to those less fortunate at Christmas time.

Wishing Tree Champion Rachel Baker organised local artists to perform Christmas carols at the front of Kmart, inside Stockland Hervey Bay.

The ladies from Soundwaves ACappella were first in the line up, followed by the Fraser Coast Chorus and The Two Robs, and finished with Duncan McNeil.

Miss Baker said she was hoping for a record number of donations to help locals in the community celebrate with a smile.

"We're hoping the community can give to those in need to help generate a happy Christmas for people less fortunate," she said.

Miss Baker said for those who want to donate can buy a gift to put under the Wishing Tree at Kmart or donate at the register.

"People can donate a gift and place it under our wishing tree, or add a little bit of money to a transaction by picking the wishing tree logo at our self-serve registers," she said.

"Alternatively, you can donate any spare change into our wishing boxes, or take a bauble from the Wishing Tree and scan the barcode at any register to contribute."

If you would prefer to donate a gift and are wondering what to buy, Miss Edwards said Lego is always a big seller, along with action vehicles and Hatchimals.

"Fingerlings are walking out the door at the moment and anything to do with Barbie is still popular," she said.

"I would also say sanitary items for the mums and dads who can't afford razors, soap, packages like that would be much appreciated."

To donate, visit Kmart at Stockland, 6 Central Ave, Urraween by close of business, December 24.