Experienced consultants

James Bristow is the new sales consultant in Hervey Bay.
ARTHUR Hatherall and James Bristow have many things in common - they love cars, are long-term Fraser Coast residents, and both had their first day at a new job yesterday.

The sales consultants have joined the Bay City Autos team, with Mr Hatherall to be based in Maryborough and Mr Bristow working at the Hervey Bay office.

They are no strangers to the industry. In fact, if you have bought a car locally in the past two decades - they may have sold it to you.

Mr Hatherall has been selling cars for 17 years and has worked with a variety of brands.

Bay City Autos Maryborough sales consultant Arthur Hatherall.
"It's an industry I just really enjoy,” Mr Hatherall said.

"I am looking forward to this opportunity and getting to sell new and used cars.”

Mr Bristow worked at the Wide Bay Motor Group for the past 12 years.

"This is a chance to expand on what I've been doing and develop new knowledge,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to it.”

