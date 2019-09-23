EXPERT ADVICE: What you need to know about local fire ban

FOLLOWING a week of bushfires on the Fraser Coast, a local fire expert has spoken out about what a fire ban means for residents.

Rural fire service acting area director for the Fraser Coast and Gympie Regional Council areas, Ross Stacey, said our region was subject to a local fire ban.

This meant some fires were still permitted, with appropriate conditions.

"An example of this locally is in some areas, cane farmers can burn in right conditions for the production of cane," he said.

"At the moment the Fraser Coast is very dry, the conditions are warm, windy weather which is typical for fire season which aids fires, hence the local fire ban.

"The ban ceases all unnecessary fires in the landscape."

Mr Stacey said the local fire ban came into place because of "heightened periods of fire weather" particularly as the last few weeks had "hot and dry windy days".

He stressed the importance of having a bushfire survival plan.

"Things can develop quite quickly," Mr Stacey said.

"Don't wait until there is a fire near you to have a plan. People need to know what to do and what to grab in the case of a fire in their area.

"We are asking residents to pay attention to what fire danger exists in their area.

"People who don't adhere to these bans are not only putting themselves and firefighters at risk but also the larger community. The unsafe use of fire contributes to a larger fire."

Mr Stacey said fires in constructed and contained devices, such as barbecues, were allowed in a local fire ban.

"You certainly can't have a pile on the ground with no preparation in place. You need to ask yourself what the fire is for, do you need it, is it contained, does it meet the necessary conditions, which can be access through our website," he said.

"I think everyone in the community appreciates the time volunteers put into responding to incidents and the time they spend behind the scenes doing trainings, education and hazard mitigation. It really is a credit to them."