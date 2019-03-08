EXPERT TIPS: How to target tailor on Fraser Is

GREAT CATCH: ”Fish the right time and tides and you will be rewarded with fish like this,” Sean Thompson said when he shared this picture of his mate with a nice Mulloway caught at night.

GREAT CATCH: ”Fish the right time and tides and you will be rewarded with fish like this,” Sean Thompson said when he shared this picture of his mate with a nice Mulloway caught at night.

ACCORDING to a Fraser Island fishing expert, for beginners to experienced fisherman the key to a good island fishing trip is planning ahead.

The Chronicle introduced Sean 'Skip' Thompson's Fraser Island beach fishing series last week which continues today.

Mr Thompson recommends targeting a species based on what time of year you attend and the tides.

Tailor

Tailor is of course on top of many anglers' target lists at Fraser.

They are mostly a target species for the ocean beach side although some schools can occasionally make their way within casting distance of the deeper water ledge on the western side, such as Ungowa (which is south of Kingfisher Bay past Wanggoolba Creek) at low tide around dusk.

Back on the ocean side, some tailor are available all year especially around the headlands of Indian Head and Waddy Point.

The first "run" of bigger schools of tailor along the beach generally starts when the cooler water and calmer weather arrives around mid-May.

The schools continue to arrive through until late September.

Bigger fish then tend to arrive, but are in fewer numbers in October and November.

These tailor schools seem to make their way north as the season progresses.

May, June and July can see fish within an easy drive from Eurong whereas they can be scarce up near Orchard Beach at this time.

In fact in 2017, the fish didn't arrive in numbers up the northern end of the island until well into August.

That said you will still get fish in August and September around Eurong but you may at times need to drive further up towards the Maheno and further north to find the bigger schools as the season progresses.

Otherwise, top spots to target tailor when staying at Eurong include around Poyungan and Yidney Rocks.

If the tide allows, there is also a permanent big deep gutter on the southern side of North Spit, which is about a 40-45 minute drive south of Eurong.

This can hold some good numbers of tailor even when the majority of schools of travelling fish tend to be further north in August and September.

Apart from these spots, you want to be looking for some deep gutters, ideally with two entrances and a back bank which is within casting distance from shore.

Some gutters may be better at low tide to access the back bank, while others might not fill sufficiently until high tide.

Look too for gutters with a high sand dune behind you as these throw a big shadow on the water and can mean the fish start biting 30-40 minutes earlier in the afternoon before dusk.

Mulloway

Mulloway or jewfish tend to follow the migrating bait fish, mullet and tailor schools from May to October.

Peak season off the beach is around July to September.

You can get mulloway in smaller numbers all year around the bigger rocky headlands like Waddy and Indian Head.

Top spots near Eurong Resort include the big deep hole around North Point and in any deep holes which might form around Poyungun and Yidney rocks.

Mulloway are attracted to the bait fish holding structure (coffee rock in the water) in these areas.

Otherwise you are looking for deep holes close to shore or deep entrances to gutters that will hold mullet and tailor.

Steeply shelving sand into darker water close to the shore is a sure sign of deep water.

If there are no good formations around the rocks I mentioned, these stand alone deeper holes often tend to be further north, with the area from Happy Valley to Dundaburra regularly producing some good deep holes.

For those anglers staying at Kingfisher Resort, some big fish are available off the Kingfisher jetty using live herring or yellowtail, or big soft plastics for the lure angler.

Catching the livies can be lots of fun for the kids during the day too using a bait jig with about number 10 hooks and a size 3 or 4 sinker on the bottom to get the jig down deep enough.

For Mr Thompson's tips on how to target Whiting check out the Chronicle next week.