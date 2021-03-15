EXPLAINED: How community can get involved in Anzac Day 2021

The 2021 Maryborough Anzac Day march may be limited to serving and current personnel but that doesn’t mean the community can’t still be involved in honouring Australia’s Diggers.

Sub-branch president Paul Coleman said limiting the march was done in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines to protect older veterans from possible COVID-19 infection.

“The veterans are an extremely vulnerable group and they are our first priority,” he said.

“The community can line the march route and give the Diggers a warm welcome as they go by and they are invited to attend both the dawn and main services.

“There is no restriction on them attending the services.”

Mr Coleman said schools and community groups would still have the opportunity to participate by laying wreaths and pay their respects at the services.

He said if schools were looking to educate students on the significance of Anzac Day, the Maryborough RSL could organise talks if requested.

“It’s critical to get the younger generation involved. I think the young people embrace Anzac Day, it’s been getting bigger and stronger over the recent years,” he said.



“I’d like to encourage people to turn up at the dawn service or the main service and participate.”

Mr Coleman hoped as the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, the situation would return to normal for Anzac Day 2022 and perhaps Remembrance Day later this year.

The 2021 Maryborough Anzac Day march will start at the RSL at 9am, April 25.

The dawn service starts at 5:45am and the main service starts at 9:30am at the Maryborough Cenotaph.