EXPLAINED: How to cast your vote in this by-election

The 2018 Fraser Coast mayoral by-election uses optional preferential voting, meaning you have the option to selected your candidates in the order you choose.

Paul Forst, Greg Schmidt, George Seymour, Darren Everard and David Dalgleish have indicated they will not be directing preferences in this by-election.

Tony Pantlin said he was not allocating preferences but told the Chronicle "however if people ask me I would suggest David Dalgleish or Jannean Dean as a second or third preference.”

Greg Schmidt said he had no preferences, calling himself "unsponsored independent with no funding, means that no member of the community, no business or contractors shall expect favours above others.”

Voters can drop their ballots off early at pre-polling stations at the Hervey Bay Library on Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba or 67 Ellena St in Maryborough until 5pm today. Pre-polling formally closes at 6pm tomorrow.

Jannean Dean was contacted for comment, but did not respond before print deadline.