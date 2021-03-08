Explained: How to get $200 Qld travel voucher

The State Gov’s tourism voucher scheme for Queensland’s far north launches today. This is what you need to do to score one of the 15,000 discounts up for grabs.

From midday today, Queenslanders will be able to enter a lottery to win holiday vouchers worth up to $200 for travel experiences across the state's tropical north.

The 15,000 travel vouchers will give successful recipients a 50 per cent discount on eligible tourism attractions across the Great Barrier Reef, Port Douglas and Cairns, up to the value of $200.

To receive a voucher, Queensland residents will need to enter a ballot at Queensland.com between 12pm today and March 11.

To be eligible, applicants must be over 18 years old, with one entry per person permitted.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the voucher system could help provide a significant boost to the far north Queensland economy. Picture: Peter Wallis

Winners will receive a text message and email with the Cairns Holiday Dollars voucher to redeem at participating tourism operators.

Successful applicants will be able to book tourism experiences with their voucher from 15 March to 25 June.

A list of participating operators can be viewed here.

The Cairns Holiday Dollars vouchers initiative, announced yesterday, is an incentive to encourage Queenslanders to discover Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

The move is expected to generate an extra $14 million in visitor spending for the Cairns and Great Barrier Reef economy at a time when operators are crying out for help after a year of decimated visitor numbers and the looming end of the JobKeeper support program.

The scheme is similar to ventures introduced in some other states, including New South Wales' initiative that gives $100 per person for activities including meals, movies, and zoo visits across parts of the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the extraordinary measure had the potential to provide a significant boost for the region's economy, which is more dependant on tourism than anywhere else in the state.

"It's the first time in Queensland that a government has offered vouchers to bolster and support the tourism industry," she said.

Originally published as Explained: How to get $200 Qld travel voucher