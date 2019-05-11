Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions director Robert Nioa at the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce community update.
Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions director Robert Nioa at the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce community update. Alistair Brightman
News

EXPLAINED: What the factory will be making

Blake Antrobus
by
11th May 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAILED as the project that will bring Maryborough's manufacturing prowess back into the limelight, the $60 million munitions factory will produce thousands of artillery shells to be supplied to armed forces.

The plant, which will be built out at the Moonaboola Industrial Estate off the Bruce Hwy, will begin by manufacturing about 30,000 artillery projectile shell casings per year.

Each case is an inert metal body measuring roughly 155mm in diameter, 690mm in height and weighing about 36kg.

No explosives will be produced or stored on site.

The shell's production process involves four stages using a Schuler press forge, which includes the initial forging of the casings, rough and initial machining and the final step of preparing the shells for shipment.

Shells constructed at the factory will then be supplied to selected defence contractors to be fully completed with explosives, before being further supplied to army personnel.

NIOA corporate development manager Jackson Nioa explained there would be the potential for specialist work on the initial set-up of the equipment on Thursday, saying there would likely be different variations in the work at the top point of the shell for specialist engineers. An on-site tool shop will also need to be fitted out.

Last month, German Defence Forces was revealed to be the first contractor to use shells forged at the Maryborough site.

The agreement, worth about $173 million AUD (109 million Euro), details the supply of about 32,000 shells over a five-year contract to the German Bundeswehr.
 

adf fcbusiness fcdevelopment german defence forces maryborough rheinmetall munitions factoyr
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    Opinion Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction